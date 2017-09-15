BC water system repairs leads to boil water advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Battle Creek residents are being advised to boil their water while a portion of the city’s water system is shut down for repairs.

The streets being advised to boil water are Massachusetts Avenue between Main Street and New England Avenue and Main Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Walnut Avenue.

A portion of the water system is being shut down for improvements or repairs. According to a city release, whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists.

There is not a firm date set on the end of the boil advisory, but the release said the city will advise media outlets when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact Perry Hart at 269.966.3481 or the City of Battle Creek Verona Pumping Station at 269.966.3493.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

