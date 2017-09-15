BCPD seeking donations for annual Halloween event

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — For the fifth year in a row, the Battle Creek Police Department will hold its trunk-or-treat event with other public safety agencies on Halloween.

The event is free and open to the public. Because the police department is currently under construction, the exact time and place have yet to be determined.

Because of an expected high attendance, the police department is seeking donations to purchase candy to hand out.

Those interested in donating can make checks payable to the Battle Creek Police Department Law Enforcement Community Project Fund and send them to 32 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 1, Battle Creek, MI 49017.

