Celebrate the Arts with GVSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the next few months, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will host their 15th Annual Fall Arts Celebration. The college will commemorate the occasion by holding performances and exhibits in the areas of music, art, lecture, poetry, dance and a holiday celebration.

On Sept. 11, the art of music was celebrated with a performance titled “The Timeless Genius of Mozart: The Grand Partita, KV 361.” The night began with a prelude concert featuring University Carillonneur Professor Julianne Vanden Wyngaard, followed by a symphonic performance of Mozart’s work.

An art exhibit reception will be held Sept. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Thomas J. and Marcia J. Haas Center for Performing Arts. “Afghanistan to Morocco: Journeys of Jim and Virginia Goode” displaying the artistic discoveries of a journey spanning the last 50 years. Goode has been a professor of history at GVSU since 1986, founding their Middle East studies program and the Model Arab League. The exhibit will run through Oct. 27.

On Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Jeffrey Chang will present “We Gon’ Be Alright: Race and Resegregation in Today’s America” as part of the lecture celebration. The event will take place at the GVSU Grand Rapids Campus, on the second floor of the L.V. Eberhard Center. Chang, an author who writes on topics such as race, art, and civil rights, will explore ideas from his most recent work. A book signing and reception will follow the lecture.

“An Evening of Poetry and Conversation with Jane Hirshfield and Dan Gerber” will be held on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., also at the L.V. Eberhard Center. Hirshfield and Gerber, accomplished authors of poetry and other genres, will celebrate their art followed by a reception and book signing.

On Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Aerial Dance Chicago (ADC) will perform as part of “Celebrating Originality: Defying Gravity with Aerial Dance Chicago” at the Louis Armstrong Theatre. ADC is one of the first professional aerial dance companies. The night will begin with a prelude performance by University Carillonneur Professor Julianne Vanden Wyngaard.

The finale to the Fall Arts Celebration will be a holiday celebration titled “Noël, Noël, Joyeux Noël: A Celebration of French Music for the Holiday Season” on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. Featured music will include Guillaume Du Fay’s Magnificat, Gloriaby Francis Poulenc’s Gloriaby, Chrétiens (O Holy Night) and Pat-a-pan; Il est né, le divin Enfant Minuit, a French holiday song. East Grand Rapids and Hudsonville High School students will accompany Grand Valley to complete the 2017 Fall Arts Celebration.

