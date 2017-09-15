Christopher Lockhart pleads guilty to 2 felonies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Christopher Lockhart pleaded guilty to two felonies unrelated to his wife’s disappearance Friday.

Lockhart pleaded guilty in Kalamazoo District Court to one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and malicious destruction of property.

As part of the peal agreement, prosecutors have dismissed charges in other traffic cases. The judge agreed to set Lockhart’s sentencing date out later than normal. If Lockhart complies with bond conditions, the judge has agreed to sentence him to probation with no jail time. Lockhart is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.

In August, Lockhart pleaded no contest to violating his bond twice, once for operating while intoxicated and another for failing to register his alcohol tether. He was sentenced to serve eight days in jail with credit for time served.

Although police have not named him a suspect, they have said he is the sole person of interest in the case of his missing wife Theresa Lockhart. She has been missing since May 18.

Since being named a person of interest, Christopher Lockhart has been arrested four times, none of which are for his wife’s disappearance.

At the end of July, police released a new missing person poster in hopes new information will come forward in the effort to locate her.

Christopher Lockhart told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone on June 3 that he was not involved the disappearance of his wife.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

