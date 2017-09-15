Dispatch: Crash kills one, injures two children

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two children were injured in a crash Friday night in Cedar Springs according to dispatchers.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue, according to dispatchers.

Kent County dispatch said the children were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, the severity of which was not available.

Details on how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened were not immediately available.

A medical helicopter has been called in due to the severity of injuries, dispatchers said.

The intersection will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time, so drivers in the area should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing situation, more details will be provided as they become available.

