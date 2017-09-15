Dispatchers: motorcycle driver unresponsive after crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has left the motorcycle driver unresponsive, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Adams Street, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

The extent of either drivers’ injuries or if there were passengers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

More details will be provided as they become available.

