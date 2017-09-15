Football Frenzy Week 4: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 4 of high school football, and the Frenzy crew will be bringing you to the sidelines of more than 20 games across West Michigan.

We’re shining our spotlight on these three matchups featuring teams that are unbeaten so far this season:

Zeeland East Chix (3-0) at Holland Dutch (3-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: A pair of unbeaten teams clash in this highly-anticipated O-K Green matchup. Holland upset Unity Christian last week 36-30 and is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Dutch have endured hard times the past five seasons with a combined nine wins, but have seemed to turn the corner en route to gaining respectability. Zeeland East is averaging more than 40 points and has won each of its games in convincing fashion. The Chix opened the conference season last week with a 49-0 drubbing of Hamilton. Quarterback Gabe Taylor had a pair of touchdowns in the win. Zeeland East holds a 7-6 edge in all-time meetings.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer Rockets (3-0) at Mona Shores Sailors (3-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: An O-K Black opener pits two undefeated teams against one another as Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores face off. The Rockets are 3-0 for the first time 1999 and have outscored their opponents 132-31. They shut out Union last week 55-0 following wins over Muskegon Orchard View and Grand Haven. Reeths-Puffer is searching for its first winning season since 2013, which is the last time it made the postseason. Last season, a promising 3-1 start spiraled downward after losing four of its final five games. Mona Shores pulled out a thrilling 30-24 overtime victory last week against Rockford to remain unbeaten. The Sailors are 3-0 for the third time in the last five years. Last season, the Rockets earned a wild win over Mona Shores, 39-34.

Grand Rapids Christian Eagles (3-0) at South Christian Sailors (3-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: A longtime rivalry is rekindled as the undefeated Eagles and Sailors meet in O-K Gold play. This will be the 46th meeting between the two teams with South Christian holding a 24-21 advantage. However, GR Christian is on a seven-game winning streak in the series, including a high-scoring affair last year as both teams combined for 94 points. The Sailors’ last victory came in 2009. The Sailors haven’t been 3-0 since 2008, but have surged to a perfect start behind quarterback Andrew Haan and a talented group of running backs. The Eagles have scored 145 points through the first three games and are seeking to qualify for the state playoffs for the eighth straight year. Isaac Dykema threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Wyoming.

We’ll also have cameras at these games:

Allendale vs. Comstock Park

Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central

Belding vs. Muskegon Orchard View

Byron Center vs. Muskegon

Coopersville vs. Sparta

Forest Hills Northern vs. East Kentwood

Grand Haven vs. Holland West Ottawa

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Lowell (at Houseman Field)

Grandville vs. Hudsonville

Grant vs. Reed City

Greenville vs. Forest Hills Central

Hopkins vs. Godwin Heights

Lakewood vs. Maple Valley

Northview vs. Cedar Springs

Portage Central vs. Traverse City Central

Rockford vs. Caledonia

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

White Cloud vs. Kent City

Zeeland West vs. Unity Christian

