Grand Rapids Christian football remains perfect

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second straight week, Grand Rapids Christian’s defense stood strong, as the Eagles remained unbeaten Friday night.

An 82-yard pick-six by Sage Serbenta in the fourth quarter sealed the game for Grand Rapids Christian (4-0), handing South Christian (3-1) its first loss of the season 33-12.

Serbenta’s interception came as the Sailors were marching down the field, down 26-12 midway through the fourth quarter. Serbenta ran in front of the wide receiver to grab the pass and never looked back as he scampered down the sideline.

“That was a play that we had been working on all week,” Eagles coach Don Fellows said of the interception. “As a coach, it’s nice to see something come to fruition like that. Sage made a great read and was right in the right position.”

After giving up an average of 32 points in the first two games, Grand Rapids Christian’s defense has held opponents to an average of 10 points since.

“I thought our kids stuck with it, kept grinding, made some big plays,” Fellows said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but they showed a little fight to them.”

The game was tight throughout the first half. Grand Rapids Christian led 16-6 at halftime after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Dykema to Quan Murray late in the second quarter.

South Christian answered with a nearly seven minute drive to open the second half, capping it off with an 8-yard touchdown run by Luke Schrotenboer.

16-12 was as close as the Sailors would get.

On the next drive, Dykema somehow avoided a sack to throw a short pass to James Patrick, who took off for a 59-yard touchdown for Grand Rapids Christian.

Dayne Weldy added a 43-yard field goal for the Eagles late in the 3rd quarter, his second of the game.

South Christian’s final attempt at a comeback was halted by Serbenta’s pick six.

Grand Rapids Christian returns home to play Cedar Springs next week. South Christian will host Wayland.

