Grand Rapids Public Library Launches Early Literacy Program 1000 Books Before Kindergarten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Grand Rapids Public Library now offers the nationally acclaimed early literacy program, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. The free program encourages parents and caregivers to read 1,000 books to their child before they start school.

The goal of the program is to provide a simple, innovate yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills. Studies show that reading to a child from birth aids in brain development, bonding, and developing early literacy skills like letter recognition, phonic awareness, vocabulary and more. Families can sign up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at any GRPL location. They will receive a free starter pack that includes a tracking booklet, growth chart, and book recommendations. Children receive a special sticker for each 100 books read and larger prizes at 500 and 1,000 books. It is free to participate in the program. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is offered at all Grand Rapids Public Library locations. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 616- 988-5400 or visit our website at www.grpl.org /1000books. The Grand Rapids Public Library connects people to the transforming power of knowledge.

