GRPD names new deputy chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced it will have a new deputy chief Friday.

Police Chief David Rahinsky said in a release that Captain Eric Payne will be promoted to Deputy Chief.

Payne has been with the department for 30 years and worked with multiple units within the department. He has served on patrol, in the Vice Unit and as a member of the Detective Unit’s Major Case Team.

He has been a captain since 2008, where he served as the captain of the south service area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

