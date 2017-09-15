GVSU students complete Grand Haven fountain updates

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Changes have been made to the well-known Grand Haven Musical Fountain.

Since February 2017, a group of five Grand Valley State University engineering students have been working on updating the fountain’s water features as part of their senior project.

The new water features include the WAVE design and the helix, which are installed and ready to be debuted. These are the first changes that have been made to the water features in over 50 years.

The WAVE design feature is installed along a long pipe located on the back-side of the fountain. It’s made up of 50 valves that span across the 200-foot long fountain. Each valve is spaced about four feet apart from one another.

“We can turn them on and off, in sequences so we can do it all the way across the fountain,” said Allie Graff, one of the students who worked on the project. “They can kind of crisscross each other, you can only have one go off at a time, etc.”

The other new water feature added is called the helix. It’s essentially four spinning arms, almost like a giant industrial-sized sprinkler. It can shoot water up to 50 feet in the air.

“We knew we could make it big and we can make it shoot in the air,” said Graff. “A big emphasis is that it would be a moving water feature as opposed to something you could just turn on and off.

After months of planning, testing and tweaking the new features, the students said they’re ready to debut them.

“It’s actually really exciting, I like knowing that this is something that’s going to be in the community,” said Graff.

The new features will be debuted during a show on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8:45 p.m. at the Waterfront Stadium.

The show is called The Moody Blues: Days of Future Passed. The show is in loving memory of John Lutz, longtime Grand Haven Musical Fountain volunteer.

