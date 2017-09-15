Hurricane rescue animals transported to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana now call Michigan home.

Hurricane relief will continue for the next several months throughout the south, including efforts to reunite animals and their owners who were split up during the storms.

The Noah Project in Muskegon began coordinating transports from shelters that needed more space for rescues brought in after Hurricane Harvey hit. Their efforts have saved animals who otherwise may have been euthanized.

For the first time since starting the rescues, cats were transported amongst more than 50 dogs to the Muskegon County Airport Friday.

Awaiting the arrival of more dogs and cats evacuated from Alabama to make room for #Harvey rescues. Shelters from all over getting involved! pic.twitter.com/y6iHH18E8j — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) September 15, 2017

“Why should some of our kennels be next to empty and others have a waiting list? What if we could transport them amongst each other? Most of us are no-kill,” Noah Project board member Jane McGregor said. “We’ll hold on to a dog until we can place them into a home.”

She went on to explain their efforts have created a nationwide network of shelters all working to rescues animals from the south. McGregor is also working with Northern Michigan shelters on their very first transport.

“Right now I’m coordinating a plane to fly there. I’ll prepare them how to do it and I think this could work really great,” she added.

Shelters from around Michigan were involved in Friday’s airport transport, including the Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County, Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, Focus on Ferals, Homeward Bound Animal Shelter and Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary. Each took in some of the animals and will now work to find them forever homes.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. It’s fantastic. Even if each shelter took two animals, that’s going to save a whole lot of lives,” Focus on Ferals volunteer Connie Fable said.

