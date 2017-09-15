Intersection reopens after Corner Bar fire

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets in downtown Rockford will reopen to traffic after a fire swept through the iconic Corner Bar.

City officials said Friday that the building was stable enough to reopen some lanes of Main and Courtland streets. Cement barricades and dumpsters have been placed in the southbound lanes of Main Street in the unlikely event that the building would collapse during demolition, according to a City of Rockford news release.

The southbound lanes will remain closed for several weeks.

The intersection of Main and Courtland streets has been closed since the Aug. 15 fire, which destabilized the 144-year-old building. It’s still unclear what sparked the fire, which was fueled by a gas leak.

Crews will now work to remove debris and demolish parts of the damaged building, which will likely start in a few weeks. The demolish plan, which needs to be approved by the City of Rockford, is still being worked on by Orion Construction.

The owners of Corner Bar have told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen by next summer.

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

