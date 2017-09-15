Intersection reopens after Corner Bar fire

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets in downtown Rockford will reopen to traffic after a fire swept through the iconic Corner Bar.
City officials said Friday that the building was stable enough to reopen some lanes of Main and Courtland streets. Cement barricades and dumpsters have been placed in the southbound lanes of Main Street in the unlikely event that the building would collapse during demolition, according to a City of Rockford news release.
The southbound lanes will remain closed for several weeks.
The intersection of Main and Courtland streets has been closed since the Aug. 15 fire, which destabilized the 144-year-old building. It’s still unclear what sparked the fire, which was fueled by a gas leak.
Crews will now work to remove debris and demolish parts of the damaged building, which will likely start in a few weeks. The demolish plan, which needs to be approved by the City of Rockford, is still being worked on by Orion Construction.
The owners of Corner Bar have told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen by next summer.
Corner Bar fire in Rockford
Corner Bar fire in Rockford x
