KCAS Pet of the Week: Josie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A whole shelter’s worth of dogs looking for their forever homes are this week’s pet of the week.

There are 20 dogs available at the Kent County Animal Shelter for adoption.

First up is Josie, a small Chihuahua mix, who came to the shelter as a stray. She is a sweet and cuddly dog that is believed to be about 8-years-old according to KCAS.

Josie likes to snuggle and walks on a leash well and would prefer a home with older children because she likes to relax.

If you are interested in adopting Josie or any of the other dogs at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

