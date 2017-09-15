Michigan AG to take part in Equifax investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has become part of a multi-state investigation with 40 other states regarding the Equifax data breach.

Schuette joined 40 other state Attorneys General in signing a letter to Equifax demanding the company improve its consumer response to the data breach and begin to take steps to refund people who have paid for a credit freeze.

According to a release from Schuette, more than 4 million people in Michigan could have had their personal information compromised through a cyberattack on the company’s database.

The release also encouraged those who had their personal information compromised to file a complaint with his office.

The letter Schutte signed also said the Nov. 21 cutoff date for free credit monitoring for consumers is short-sighted and suggested the date be extended to at least Jan. 31, 2018.

Learn how to file by visiting the Department of Attorney General’s website.

