Michigan’s booster seat usage rate under 50 percent

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than half of 4-to-7-year-olds in Michigan are using booster seats according to a Wayne State University research group.

The Wayne State University Transportation Research Group found that 49.7 percent of children are using booster seats, which are shown to reduce series injuries by 50 percent.

The group is reminding parents and caregivers of the importance of using booster seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week, taking place from Sept. 17-23.

Michigan state law requires children to be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8-years-old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

There are 1,000 CPS technicians in Michigan trained to make sure children are properly restrained in vehicles. There is also a video with five steps to follow to find out if a child should ride without a booster seat.

