GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 at Hall Street in Grand Rapids is closed due to a seven-vehicle crash.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

The number or extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

