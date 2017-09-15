No body contact advisory for Grand River lifted

Related Coverage Health advisory issued for Grand River after sewage spill

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The no body contact advisory placed on a portion of the Grand River has been lifted.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health issued the advisory Wednesday after the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority had reported a sewage leak.

An advisory was issued for the Grand River from a point one mile east of the US-31 bridge downstream to the Grand River inlet to Lake Michigan.

On Friday, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health confirmed with the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority that the maintenance and water testing of the area is complete.

