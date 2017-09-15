One person killed in Allegan County Crash

GUN PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies said a person died in a crash Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. last night around 10th Street and 110th Avenue. Deputies found a person severely injured, and another person dead in the street.

Investigators said the two people were working on a disabled vehicle with an attached flatbed trailer on 10th Street. A vehicle heading northbound did not see them, and hit the trailer. Emergency crews took one person to the hospital for treatment. They had serious injuries. The second person died. The two people in the car headed northbound were not injured.

It does not appear alcohol was involved. The crash is still under investigation.

