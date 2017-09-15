Suspension bridge at Ottawa Co. park opens to public

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspension bridge at an Ottawa County park is now open to the public.

The Ottawa County Parks and Recreations Department announced Friday that construction on the suspension bridge at the Grand Ravines County Park in Jenison is completed.

The Grand Ravines Suspension Bridge is 275-feet long and hangs 70 feet above the ground. It’s believed to be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Michigan and the greater Midwest region, according to an Ottawa County news release.

The bridge, which is fully handicap accessible, was constructed by Grand Haven-based Anlaan Corporation.

The Ottawa County Parks and Recreations Department thanked Beatrice Aldrink Idema for her donation which made the bridge a reality.

Idema was the first person to officially cross the completed bridge during a small unveiling event Thursday. She will also be honored at the Grand Ravines dedication event on Oct. 5.

The public is welcome to attend the event that will celebrate the completion of the Grand Ravines County Park.

—–

Online:

Grand Ravines Park Dedication

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

