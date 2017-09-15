Several W. MI school buses fail safety inspection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police released its annual bus inspection rating system, showing which buses in each school district that need repairs to meet standards.

MSP broke down the condition by giving the buses either a pass, yellow or red.

Michigan law requires that the repair of all red tagged buses must be completed before they can be put back into service. Yellow means the buses aren’t in great condition, but still safe for operation. Those buses need to be repaired within 60 days of the inspection.

Here are the results for following West Michigan school districts:

Forest Hills Public Schools: Of their 21 buses, nine failed inspections and two of them received a yellow grade.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools: Of their 63 buses, six received a red grade.

Grand Rapids Public Schools: Of their 78 buses, seven failed inspections and five need repairs.

Kalamazoo Public Schools: All but one of their 122 buses passed inspections. The bus didn't pass received a yellow grade.

Rockford Public Schools: Of their 80, 20 buses got a red grade and 10 received a yellow grade.

West Ottawa Public Schools: Of their 48 buses, one got a red grade.

The results for all school districts have been posted online.

Online:

School Bus Inspection Report for School Year 2016/2017 (PDF)

