Stolen Boy Scout troop’s trailer found; 1 arrested

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have found a trailer that was stolen from a Boy Scout troop in West Michigan.

Earlier this month, thieves stole Troop 218 of Parchment’s trailer that was parked at a church. There was around $10,000 worth of tents, tables, cots and other camping material inside the trailer.

On Thursday, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies found the trailer in the 2400 block of McKinley Street in Cooper Township. Deputies also discovered a suspected marijuana grow operation on the property, according to a KCSO news release.

During a search warrant, deputies found five people inside the home, suspect marijuana, methamphetamine, multiple pseudoephedrine pills and firearms.

One person was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

