W. MI shelter receiving dogs displaced by Hurricane Irma

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Harbor Humane Society is taking an additional 25 dogs displaced by Hurricane Irma.

The dogs were already up for adoption in a shelter before Hurricane Irma hit. Harbor Humane Society already took in nine dogs from Hurricane Harvey earlier in the week, most of which are available today.

The dogs are being flown to Capital City Airport in Lansing through the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Program, which has gradually moving dogs to make room for animals displaced by the hurricane.

New dogs will be housed with foster families until they are available for adoption.

Adoption fees for the dogs displaced by the storms will be covered until Sept. 23 through the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Visit the Harbor Humane Society’s Facebook and website to find out when dogs will become available.

