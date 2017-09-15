Zeeland East dominates both sides of the ball in big win





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — No team has been able to stop an explosive Zeeland East offense so far this season.

Holland was the latest opponent to find out how potent it can be as the Chix delivered another superb offensive performance in an impressive 41-12 road win over the Dutch Friday night.

“We felt like offensively we could move the ball and obviously we did,” Zeeland East coach Derek Pennington said. “We were able to spread the field and spread the ball around and make them chase our guys. I thought we had a good game plan and our kids executed it pretty well.”

The Chix scored 40 or more points for the fourth straight game and stayed unbeaten at 4-0 while improving to 2-0 in the O-K Green.

Zeeland East senior quarterback Keegan Ensing accounted for four touchdowns on the night.

He ran for a pair with runs of four and 42 yards, while also tossing touchdown passes to Blake Hildenbrand and Cobe Huizenga.

Ensing’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Huizenga in the third quarter helped stake the Chix to a 27-6 lead.

“We have a ton of explosive guys on the team,” Ensing said. “A lot of guys can do things so we try to figure out how to distribute the ball. The coaches drew up great plays and schemes and everything worked out.”

Holland coach Andrew Pratley, whose team suffered its first loss, said Zeeland East’s offense was a challenge to defend.

“They’re really good,” he said. “They did things well in the run game and pass game. They are a tough team to stop when you’re doing things well and and when you’re not they are impossible to stop.”

The Chix scored on their opening possession, capped by a 4-yard run from Ensing.

However, the Dutch responded as quarterback Isaac Cassel outran the Zeeland East defense for a 63-yard score.

“Our offense answered the call right away and we had some good drives that we just couldn’t finish,” Pratley said. “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but the kids are battling and we’re not going to go away. We’ll keep fighting next week.”

Pennington was pleased with his team’s defense, which only gave up a 7-yard touchdown run from Donavan Webb in the fourth quarter after the early score.

They blanked the Dutch in the second and third quarters.

“They are a good team, and defensively, I was really proud of the way we played,” Pennington said. “I thought this game could be a shootout, but we held them down.”

The last time Zeeland East started 4-0 was in 2013.

“We’re happy to be 4-0, and we’re going to celebrate for one night and then get ready for Holland Christian,” Pennington said.

Gabe Taylor and Josh Fusco added touchdown runs in the second half for the Chix.

