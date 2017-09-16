Authorities arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run, ID victim

Related Coverage Driver sought after crash kills mother, injures 2 children

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and injured her twin boys has been arrested, according to authorities.

The mother who was killed in the crash has been identified as 33-year-old Meranda Baguss of Sand Lake, Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young said.

The crash happened around 8:23 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue in Courtland Township.

Authorities said Baguss was traveling westbound on 15 Mile Road when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Ritchie Avenue.

Baguss died on scene, and her 5-year-old boys were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck fled on foot after the crash and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The incident is still being investigated by authorities.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

