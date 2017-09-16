BCFD investigating suspicious fire at home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a home.

It happened around 9:53 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. When they arrived, they found a small fire on the rear exterior wall of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Light smoke was also cleared from inside the home. Authorities estimated the fire caused about $5,000 in damage.

Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating, but authorities say the fire is suspicious.

