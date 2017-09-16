Crash sends one to hospital in Ottawa Co.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash in Wright Township Saturday night.

It happened around 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Arthur Street, according to Ottawa County dispatch.

Dispatchers said two people were injured, but the extent of the injuries was unknown.

One of the people involved in the crash was taken to the hospital via Aeromed.

Details on the cause of the crash or the severity of injuries suffered were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

