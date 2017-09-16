Deputies: Man, 40, injured in Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a man is hospitalized after he crashed his car into a tree Saturday morning.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. on Lake Michigan Drive, east of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Nathan Peterson, was westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when his car went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Peterson suffered a head injury, as well as possible internal injuries, deputies say. He was taken to an area hospital. Deputies say the injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

