Photos: An Enchanted Evening

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

An Enchanted Evening, a fashion like no other presented by RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based in downtown Grand Rapids. The fashion show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides of Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)