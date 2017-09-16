Photos: Michigan Distilled Festival 2017

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)