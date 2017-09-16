Photos: Michigan Distilled Festival 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Craft Distillers Association hosted the first annual Michigan Distilled Festival on September 15, 2017 at the the Fulton Street Farmers Market.
Michigan Distilled Festival 2017
Michigan Distilled Festival 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored