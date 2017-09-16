Police investigating suspicious deaths

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in a possible murder-suicide in Bridgman, police said.

According to a Bridgman Police Department release, an officer was requested to check on the welfare of the victims after they had not been heard from for several days. Upon arrival, the officer entered the residence and discovered both of the victims deceased, the release said.

It happened at a home on the 9700 block of Baldwin Road in Bridgman, police said.

Police have identified the victims as 63-year-old Donald Ackerman and 67-year-old Pamela Ackerman.

Both of them died from gunshot wounds, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and autopsies will be performed in the next few days.

