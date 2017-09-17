17-year-old shot at Grand Rapids park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot at a city park Sunday evening.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Joe Taylor Park off Bemis Street and Diamond Avenue SE in the city’s Baxter neighborhood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it was not yet known what led up to the shooting and details about the incident were limited. Police said three juveniles were in the park at the time and early reports indicate three shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face.

He then ran to a home a couple of blocks away in the 1100 block of Sherman Street for help. After police were called there, the teen was taken to the hospital. GRPD said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and he was stable Sunday night.

The shooter remained at large Sunday night and GRPD said no suspect information was available. They did not believe there to be an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Teen shot at Joe Taylor Park in Grand Rapids View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Grand Rapids police investigate at Joe Taylor Park after a 17-year-old was shot. (Sept. 17, 2017) Grand Rapids police investigate at Joe Taylor Park after a 17-year-old was shot. (Sept. 17, 2017) Police investigate at Joe Taylor Park in Grand Rapids' Baxter neighborhood. (Sept. 17, 2017) The scene of a home in Grand Rapids' Baxter neighborhood where a teen ran after being shot at nearby Joe Taylor Park. (Sept. 17, 2017) The scene of a home in Grand Rapids' Baxter neighborhood where a teen ran after being shot at nearby Joe Taylor Park. (Sept. 17, 2017)

