GRPD: 3 shot outside The Orbit Room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say three people were shot following a concert at The Orbit Room early Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. outside the bar located at 2525 Lake Eastbrook Blvd.

Witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 that there was a fight at the bar, and shots were fired. Authorities said the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. One person was treated on scene, and the other two were taken to an area hospital.

Police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

