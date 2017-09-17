KDPS searching for suspects in armed home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for four men in connection to an armed home invasion.

It happened at 3:21 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Lee Barton Court.

The five victims told police that the suspects robbed them at gunpoint while inside the home. The suspects then ran off on foot. Police say the victims were not injured.

A police K-9 unit tried to track the suspects, but the search was not successful.

Police were not able to get a detailed description of the suspects, but say at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

