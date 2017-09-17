Man pulled from Lake Michigan at Tunnel Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Holland Sunday.

It happened near Tunnel Park in Park Township, northwest of the city. According to Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a call came in around 3:10 p.m. that someone had been found in the water.

Emergency responders removed the man from the water and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

His condition was not immediately available.

It’s not yet known what led up to the man being in the water.

