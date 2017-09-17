Motorcyclist airlifted after crash near Newaygo

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash northeast of Newaygo Sunday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Street and E. 48th Street in Big Prairie Township.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch said the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is not yet known.

The intersection was blocked off for a short time as emergency responders were on the scene, but crews were clearing about an hour and a half after the crash.

