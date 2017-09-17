Police block off neighborhood in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have blocked off a neighborhood on the city’s southeast side early Sunday.

Police say they are executing a search warrant on Shangrai La Drive near Englewood Avenue, and that there may be someone inside who refuses to come out.

Our crew on scene was able to hear police trying to communicate with someone through a loudspeaker.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Grand Rapids police said this is not connected to an earlier incident at The Orbit Room. Multiple people were shot following a concert at the bar.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

