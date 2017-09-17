To The Point: Flint recovery, MI Sen. Ananich

Related Coverage Lawmaker worried about health funding for Flint





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 18 months after “To The Point” traveled to Flint to produce its first story on the Flint Water Crisis, it returned to see how recovery efforts are going.

State Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint said the people of Flint are a resilient group that will recover from the water crisis.

“The folks in Flint are still struggling, there’s obviously some improvement there is no question about that,” he said. “And I think, one of the things I think a lot of folks learn particularly when they come to Flint is the people of Flint are tough and they’re strong and they’re going to come out of this, we’re going to come out of this fine and better, but it’s still going to be a long journey.”

Ananich said there are more children in early childhood programs and more access to primary care.

“A lot of cooperation is happening in our community but at the same time we still need to get the pipes removed,” he said. “We still want to make sure that for the long term that there’s a commitment that this is going to be resolved.”

Hear more on this and the challenges Flint will face moving forward on this Sept. 16, 2017 “To The Point.”

