3 sought after medical marijuana grow robbed

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for three people who robbed a legal medical marijuana grow facility in Kalamazoo Township.

The robbery happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday at the grow on North Burdick Street, though the Kalamazoo Township Police Department would not specify precisely where so as not to make it the target of future incidents.

The three robbers, who police said were armed with handguns, got away with cash and marijuana.

They were described as being in their late teens to early 20’s. They were last seen in a black SUV — possibly a Chevrolet Suburban — with chrome rims and low-profile tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

