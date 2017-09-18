Bil-Mar to get new owners, renovations

Related Coverage Developer wants to raze Bil-Mar, build condos

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An iconic beachfront restaurant in Grand Haven will soon have new owners.

Bil-Mar Restaurant owner Howard Meyer is selling the lakefront restaurant to the owners of Noto’s Old World Italian Dining in Grand Rapids. The new restaurant will be known as Noto’s at the Bil-Mar.

The new owners are expected to renovate the 65-year-old restaurant when they take over in the beginning of October.

Earlier this year, a Grand Rapids developer wanted to demolish the restaurant and build up to nine upscale condos — in the $1 million range — along with a new restaurant. The project has since been cancelled.

Bil-Mar was opened in the early 1950s by a man who named the restaurant after his kids Bill and Margot. Howard Meyer’s father bought it in 1969 and Meyer took it over two years later.

