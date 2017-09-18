Daybreak Back to School Contest: Winning schools and videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The votes are in and West Michigan has named the three winning classrooms in WOOD TV8’s Daybreak Back to School Contest. Teachers, parents and students were asked to submit videos on how their classroom would use $1,000 this school year and dozens of videos poured in. The videos were narrowed down to the top 10 and then our West Michigan viewers had the chance to vote for their favorites. We received over 4,000 votes for the top 10 and here are three schools who are our winners!

Central Montcalm High School

Teacher Michelle Hoffman

Excel Charter Academy

Teacher Krystyn Broersma

Lakewood Middle School

Teacher Carry Duffy

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

