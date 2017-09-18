Daybreak Back to School Contest: Winning schools and videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The votes are in and West Michigan has named the three winning classrooms in WOOD TV8’s Daybreak Back to School Contest. Teachers, parents and students were asked to submit videos on how their classroom would use $1,000 this school year and dozens of videos poured in. The videos were narrowed down to the top 10 and then our West Michigan viewers had the chance to vote for their favorites. We received over 4,000 votes for the top 10 and here are three schools who are our winners!
Central Montcalm High School
Teacher Michelle Hoffman
Watch the video
Excel Charter Academy
Teacher Krystyn Broersma
Watch the Video
Lakewood Middle School
Teacher Carry Duffy
Watch the Video