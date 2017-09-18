Dozens of vehicles vandalized in northwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids police are investigating after dozens of vehicles were vandalized on the city’s northwest side overnight.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 more than 30 vehicles were damaged — most with broken windows – and the damage reportedly happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday in the majority of cases.

In some instances, someone shot out windows with a BB gun, police said. However, there were no reports of stolen property.

Some of the streets where vehicles were vandalized include Pine Avenue NW and 11th Street NW.

Police have no information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or contact Silent Observer by calling 616.744.2345 or online at silentobserver.org.

