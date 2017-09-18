Fake $20 bills circulating in Ottawa County

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) – Ottawa County residents are being asked to check their wallets after a number of counterfeit $20 bills have turned up.

The bills, which reportedly feel real but have the word “copy” on both sides, have been used — sometimes unknowingly — at restaurants, gas stations, stores and even garage sales, according to a Facebook post by the Zeeland Police Department.

Police are asking both consumers and employees who handle money to be vigilant and to check bills before using or accepting them.

While the specific number of incidents in which the counterfeit bills were used was not shared, police say the Secret Service is investigating.

Anyone who has one of the counterfeit bills should contact their local police department.

