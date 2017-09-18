Grandville PD: 5 arrested for fake checks

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police say two cases in which men were arrested for trying to cash fake checks may be linked to a larger counterfeiting scheme.

The first incident happened Sept. 8. The Grandville Police Department says Keion Jones, 25, tried to cash a fraudulent check at the Grand River Bank on Wilson Avenue SW south of 44th Street. Police arrested him at the bank, and he was later charged with uttering and publishing.

On the afternoon of Sept. 15, police were called to the Chemical Bank on Wilson Avenue, which is next door to the Grand River Bank, on another report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check. The suspect left the bank before officers arrived, but was spotted getting into a nearby vehicle. Police soon pulled over the car and arrested the four people inside.

Three of the suspects, 26-year-old Jerrell Mixon, 28-year-old Jarrod Edmonson, 30-year-old Marc Stanloski — were each charged with uttering and publishing and conspiracy to uttering and publishing. The fourth, 39-year-old Chad Watson, was charged with conspiracy to uttering and publishing.

Each of the five suspects has ties to the Kalamazoo area, police said. They said they think the suspects may all be part of a counterfeit check ring.

All five are being held at the Kent County jail on bonds ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grandville police at 616.538.3002 ext. 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

