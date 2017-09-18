GRPD officer on leave for excessive force investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Target 8 has learned that a Grand Rapids police officer is under investigation for allegedly using excessive force.

Target 8 received a tip from a viewer about Officer Kevin Penn getting in trouble for holding his gun to a man’s head who was handcuffed. Sources confirm that’s what sparked the investigation.

The incident happened a few weeks ago and sources say it was captured on police body cameras. Target 8 submitted a FOIA for a copy of the video and report.

Target 8 tried reaching out to Penn for comment, but he did not respond. GRPD’s annual report for 2014 listed Penn under employee awards and recognitions, but didn’t provide any other details.

GRPD confirms the officer has been placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation and an internal investigation should wrap up next week.

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for a live report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

