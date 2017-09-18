Jail records ID suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that allegedly killed a mother and injured her twin boys is facing multiple charges, jail records show.

Douglas James Crystal, 36, is facing reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident charges, according to Kent County Correctional Facility records.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue in Courtland Township, northeast of Rockford.

Authorities said 33-year-old Meranda Baguss of Sand Lake was heading westbound on 15 Mile Road when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Ritchie Avenue.

Baguss died on scene, and her 5-year-old twin boys were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital staff told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that the twins are listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck ran away from the scene of the crime, leaving the totaled truck behind. Investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Jail records show authorities booked Crystal Sunday.

