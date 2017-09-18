Lowell man gets 60 years in prison for 4th sex crime

Related Coverage Registered sex offender faces federal charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Lowell man has been sentenced to spend decades in federal prison for child pornography and sexually exploiting a minor.

Justin Michael Walling, 28, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 60 years behind bars in addition to lifetime supervision after he is released.

In April, a jury convicted Walling of two counts of enticement of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of committing a crime while registered as a sex offender.

According to federal court documents filed in December 2016, Walling contacted a 13-year-old girl on Facebook messenger in July 2015 using the pseudonym “Justin Blade” and convinced her to send him explicit photos of herself. He also allegedly messaged her twice to suggest they meet for sex.

A Monday release also said Walling picked up the girl from her home on two occasions and brought her back to his home in Lowell, where he sexually assaulted her.

Walling was already a registered sex offender in Michigan after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 in 2004, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 in 2007 and possession of child pornography in 2008.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

