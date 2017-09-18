Photos: Cottage Bar Chili Cook-off 2017

The Cottage Bar’s annual chili cook-off featured 40 cooks competing for local bragging rights in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event also featured Founders beer and live music from Mid-Life Crisis.
