Rendering shows attempted armed robbery suspect

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police have released an artist’s rendering of the suspect in an attempted armed robbery in which a victim was grazed by a bullet.

The attempted robbery happened just after midnight Sept. 9 on Gladstone Drive SE near Sherman Street. The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety says an armed man approached two adults and tried to rob them. One of the victims was grazed by a bullet and sustained a minor injury. The suspect then ran off.

In a Monday release, East Grand Rapids DPS described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 16 and 18. He was about 5-foot-10 with a slender build and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray camouflage pants.

A forensic artist from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety created the rendering. East Grand Rapids police thanked KDPS for the help.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Grand Rapids police at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

