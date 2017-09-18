September is Suicide Prevention Month; take the pledge to be nice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Suicide Prevention month. At the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan suicide prevention is the focus all year round. Christy Buck the Executive Director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan joined us with the Grand Rapids Poet Lauret Marcel Price, better known as “Fabel the Poet”.

Poetry and Prevention

GRPL Event – Sept 19 7-9 p.m.

Spoken Word, Hip Hop, Suicide Awareness Event

There will be resource tables there including the MHF, Pine Rest, Arbor Circle, Hope Network, Network 180, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services, Health for Life GR, and Pressure Free Living.

Poets performing: Fable the Poet (Marcel), Rick Chyme, Rachel Gleason, Amanda Zerilli, and KFG Poetry.

There will also be three people there telling their personal stories with mental health and suicide.

Semi Colon Tattoo Fundraiser

@ The Gremlin House – Sept 22 & 23 Noon-9 p.m.

The Gremlin House will be donating money raised to the MHF. Semi colon tattoos will be $50 on these days/times. More info on the meaning behind the semi colon tattoo movement: http://www.semicolontattoo.com/

Big Boy Fundraiser

Sept 24 @ Grandville Big Boy 2- 8 p.m.

All profit will benefit the MHF.

Resilient Family Celebration

Sept 28 @ Lawrence Park 6- 8 p.m.

be nice. will be there bringing awareness to their program.

NAMI Walk

Oct. 7 @ Davenport University 8a.m. – Noon

Link: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=637

MHF will have a table with resources and a team walking in the event to raise awareness for mental health.

Join MHF walk team: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=17286

Win tickets to alt-J

be nice. has also partnered with 20 Monroe Live to send two lucky winners and their guest to the alt-J concert October 24. One be nice. Student and be nice. Higher Ed or business adult will win. Contest begins the first week of October (Mental Health Awareness Week), but they will need to prepare and start brainstorming now to come up with a successful campaign!

Learn more: https://spark.adobe.com/page/1TQZcBNblqaK5/

Take the Pledge this month

be nice. is more than a phrase. It’s an Action Plan to notice, invite, challenge, and empower. Learn each step in more depth on our website and then Take the Pledge to be nice. in your community. You can save lives through simple, daily actions.

https://www.benice.org/take-the-pledge

